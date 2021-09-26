Look Back … to an unfair rule about veterans on high school teams, 1946.

Sept. 26, 1946, in The Star: The Alabama High School Athletic Association last year passed a rule that forbids veterans from participating in school athletics unless they had remained in school until 21 days before actually going into the service. The association is now choosing to enforce that rule, to the detriment of five players on the Anniston Bulldog football team and of many other players across the state. The local VFW post today called for an immediate reconsideration by the AHSAA of the organization’s “arbitrary and unjust” ruling in this regard. The VFW post said in its resolution that many boys left school when they were accepted for military service although it might have been several months before they were called. As a result, the VFW is saying, the 21-day rule hardly seems fair, and it’s harming teams all across the state. Most of these now-veterans were out of school only a few days beyond the 21-day limit set by the association.
Sept. 26, 1996, in The Star: Hobson City’s town council will have to do something soon about adopting a sound budget. City officials haven’t added up the 1996 numbers yet, but they know they’ve spent more money on water bills, police and other salaries than expected in the original $360,370 budget, while police fines and sales taxes brought in less than planned. The city’s next fiscal year begins in five days. “Everybody will have to face some cuts,” said Mayor Willie Maude Snow after a council work session yesterday with its accountant.