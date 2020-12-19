Look Back ... to an underwater tree-cutting tool, 1995

Dec. 19, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission yesterday adopted a $772,000 budget for the fiscal year ending in September 1946. That represents a $34,000 increase over last year’s budget. Much of the increase is due to two items: higher food prices, adding to the cost of feeding prisoners in jail, and the cost of purchasing new equipment. Also this date: A visitor to the City Commission meeting yesterday urged the members to do more to stem the rising tide of reckless driving in Anniston. Mourning the loss of his father in a recent traffic accident, Mr. T. G. Wilf of Florida said he sat at the corner of 18th and Noble streets and within the space of 15 minutes saw numerous cars run the red light there. He had observed the same thing in other parts of town, seeing cars speeding in traffic and running boulevard signs, he said.
Dec. 19, 1995, in The Star: Alabama Power Company has spent about $500,000 to build a special type of barge, outfitted with fierce spinning blades, that will cut stumps underwater at Neely Henry Lake. The contraption is designed to eliminate the hazard of old trees that still jut up from the lake bottom even 30 years after the body of water was created. The stumps have ripped holes in the hulls of boats and are blamed for at least two deaths. Alabama Power’s plan is to cut off all of the dangerous stumps in the river’s main channel to a level nine feet below the summer waterline.