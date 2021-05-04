Look Back ... to an Oxford man on the Carolina team, 1996

May 4, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 4, 1996, in The Star: The Carolina Panthers might as well be Calhoun County’s adopted NFL team. That’s because linebacker Kevin Greene, formerly of Oxford High School, then of Auburn University, agreed yesterday to a two-year deal with the Panthers. Greene, an NFL player for 11 seasons, will join another Calhoun County standout, Eric Davis of Anniston High School and Jacksonville State, who signed with the Panthers on Feb. 20. Greene has played the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not receive a contract offer from them for any additional years. He’s said to be especially effective in a 3-4 defense, which is run only by the Panthers and the Steelers. Greene earned Pro Bowl honors in 1990 and 1994.