Look Back ... to an Oxford football squad preparing for its first game of 1947

Aug. 20, 1947, in The Star: Probably the biggest question mark for the upcoming season of high school football will be the dark-horse Oxford squad, with its new coach, Bill Finch, who’ll assume his duties for the first time a few days hence. The Jackets will light the fuse to local gridiron fireworks on Sept. 12 when they meet the Alexandria Valley Cubs, coached by Red Phillips, in a night game at Memorial Stadium in Anniston. Coke Williams will work at the center spot and handle the captain’s chores, while tackle Herbert Goodman will serve as alternate captain. The line will boast five other lettermen in Frank Nelson, Jack Grizzard, and Otis Blakemore as guards, Harvey Ham, tackle, and Chuck Miller, end. Also this date: Tentative plans have been made to have a barbecue to celebrate the completion of the 13 miles of the Florida Short Route over Horseblock Mountain. The idea was discussed yesterday at a meeting of the Highway Committee and the newly elected Executive Committee of the Retail Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce. The 13 miles of road construction eliminates 25 miles from the total stretch.
Aug. 20, 1997, in The Star: The Army has taken back $2.1 million that had been designated to plan for the cleanup of Fort McClellan, opening the possibility of further delay for an environmental effort that’s already running late. Such setbacks could in turn affect plans for the base’s reuse. Also this date: The Anniston City Council has taken its first look at a proposed budget for 1998. The $27.9 million spending plan calls for a continued hiring freeze, a small allotment for equipment and no money for building or road improvements.