Look Back ... to an old event

July 8, 1947, in The Star: Anniston today joined the constantly growing list of cities where mysterious “flying saucers” have been observed. For example, Fain Cole, who operates a store on the Jacksonville Highway, says he saw one last week, but didn’t think much about it until nationwide stories of sightings began appearing. Also witness to aerial oddities were Mrs. Eula Anderson of 600 Mulberry Avenue and Mrs. Estoria Phillips of 624 Noble Street (rear). Also this date: In an advertisement for Greyhound bus lines, with its depot at the intersection of 10th Street and Wilmer Avenue, the reader learns of the following one-way fares: Anniston to Atlanta, $1.55; to Birmingham, $1.05; to Jacksonville, Fla., $6; to Chicago, $10.25; to New York, $12.45.
July 8, 1997, in The Star: A plan to turn about 4,000 acres on Coldwater Mountain into a nature preserve and recreation area is on track after adjustments to the deal by the Forever Wild board. Closing will take place within the next year – probably within six months – on approximately 3,100 acres Forever Wild will buy. The preservation group will pay around $2 million. The purchase hinges on a promise that additional land is donated to the preservation group, bringing the entire parcel to more than 4,000 acres. Besides offering opportunities for recreation in a heavily populated region, the preserved land will protect the Coldwater Springs watershed.