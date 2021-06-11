Look Back ... to an Ohatchee woman in pageant, 1996

June 11, 1946, in The Star: An urgent appeal to Anniston families to eat less bread was issued today by E. C. Lloyd of Lloyd Bakery, who stated that his business faces the possibility of shutting down within the next few weeks unless the flour shortage is alleviated. So far, Anniston hasn’t felt the pinch on bread that has hit some other sections. Some grocery stores run out of bread by noon on a day of heavy shopping, but there is usually a fair supply each morning. From all indications, however, Mr. Lloyd said, things are going to get worse before they get better, and he urges people to buy only what they need and to eat every scrap of it. Electrik Maid Bakery reports it has enough flour on hand “for the time being,” and some grocers do have a few loaves on their shelves later in the shopping day.
June 11, 1996, in The Star: While some might think pursuing a master’s degree in aerospace engineering would clash with an evening gown modeling competition, Carol Tucker, 24, of Ohatchee, finds nothing unusual about it. It’s empowering, really. She’s attending the University of Alabama on a NASA fellowship and she’s a contestant in the Miss Alabama Pageant. She graduated from Ohatchee High School in 1990 with a love for math and science, but after watching pageants on TV, she wondered whether she could also excel in similar competitions. She entered her first pageant in 1993 at age 21 – countering the notion that “beauty queens” have to develop their talent from girlhood years. Honors in Tucker’s academic career include being named Outstanding Junior by the aerospace engineering faculty at the university. The daughter of Vester and Jean Tucker of Ohatchee has the career goal of being a college professor.