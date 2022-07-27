Look Back .. to an official name for the Girl Scouts' camp, 1947

July 27, 1947, in The Star: The name of the new permanent camp for the Anniston-area Girl Scouting program shall be “Camp Cottaquilla.” The winner of the naming contest which has been in effect for the past two weeks is Miss Thelma Jean Bagley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard L. Bagley of 625 Keith Avenue, a 10-year-old Girl Scout. Her prize will be two free weeks at the camp next summer after the facility is fully up and running. The name "Cottaquilla" is that of a Native American chief. Also this date: Mrs. Kathleen Williams Brummel announces the engagement of her daughter, Ann Elizabeth, to William Peck Mallory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lowry Mallory, the wedding to be an event of Sept. 3 at First Methodist Church. Both are graduates of Anniston High School and are now popular students at the University of Alabama, where she is a senior and he is a sophomore resuming his college career after 32 months in service to our country.
July 27, 1997, in The Star: A group of Anniston surgeons has struck a secret pact with Regional Medical Center involving $2.5 million of the community’s money for an outpatient surgical clinic. Residents might never know the specifics of the deal because RMC, a public, not-for-profit hospital, refuses to make the agreement public. “I would just rather not release the agreement without the advice of counsel at this time. I don’t feel compelled to do so at this time,” said RMC president Allen Fletcher. RMC’s refusal to relase the document raises questions regarding the hospital’s long-standing practice of seamlessly bouncing between being a public entity when it serves its needs, and going behind closed doors to negotiate in secret when that seems the better option. Fletcher concedes “It’s a fine line between the public’s right to know and giving up information that can undermine operating in the best possible manner.”