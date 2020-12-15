Look Back ... to an IT guy for Anniston schools, 1995

Dec. 15, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 15, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston school board is taking more strides toward putting into place major goals in its strategic plan. At a meeting last night the board approved major purchases of computer equipment and software to network the school system’s administrative computer systems. It also created a new job position for a computer technician to maintain the school system’s rapidly growing inventory of computers. Also this date: Yesterday in Piedmont groundbreaking was held in a ceremonial fashion for the first section of the “rails-to-trails” project for Calhoun and Cleburne counties. The Chief Ladiga Trail will eventually stretch from Woodland Park in Anniston through northern Cleburne County to the Georgia state line. Additionally: Yesterday, the final day of classes for calendar year 1995, a reception honored Dr. Jim Winn, who is retiring after a 31-year career with the Calhoun County school system, the past 11 as its superintendent. During his years as superintendent, Dr. Winn guided the county schools through several state funding crises while avoiding debt, paying cash for needed construction and building up a reserve. Dr. Winn, a proud son of Ohatchee, leaves a fiscally sound debt-free school system in good physical condition.