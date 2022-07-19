Look Back ... to an instructional family farm, 1997

July 19, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 19, 1997, in The Star: Leianne Wright, a lawyer-turned-farm-wife, has made her family’s farm in Alexandria into something of a school class setting on the ways farm-grown food get to the table. “There’s an awful lot of kids who don’t know. There’s some who don’t know milk comes from cows,” she tells The Star’s Laura Tutor. While Mrs. Wright’s farm is open to the public, most visitors are groups of children. She has hosted van-loads of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs, for example, or from classes of abused and neglected children. On these visits, when children are finished at the petting zoo — which is something of a haven for animals itself — they go across the street to the dairy to see the operation that produces milk. Also this date: Paper food stamps will be a thing of the past in Calhoun County by Sept. 1. Magnetic-strip debit cards will be the way local Alabamians will gain access to their benefits. It’s part of a statewide rollout that, around here, will commence Aug. 1 in Talladega, Clay and Randolph counties; eligible residents of all counties are expected to be using the cards on Oct. 1.