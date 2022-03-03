Look Back ... to an important property-rights settlement, 1997

March 3, 1947, in The Star: Joe C. Broadnax, general manager of Snellgrove Drug Co. in Anniston, today announced sale of the Palace Drug Co. to J. A. Dunnam and associates. Snellgrove Drug Co. operated the Palace Drug Co. from 1921 until 1938, then reacquired it in 1940, holding until the transaction announced today. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission this morning awarded contracts for the paint for repainting of the Calhoun County Courthouse, the annex, the jail and the health department to Anniston Hardware, Paint Glass and Builders Supply, and DuPont of Birmingham, for a total cost in material of more than $4,700. The color scheme has not been settled on yet, however.
March 3, 1997, in The Star: Following the settlement of a lawsuit that had blocked expansion of Quintard Mall for almost two years, the mall’s owners say they are again moving forward with plans to virtually double its size. Birmingham developer James P. Grimmer refused, however, to confirm a potential construction start date of sometime this summer. The Grimmers also declined to confirm whether a Gayfer’s department store will be the anchor tenant in the new part of the expanded shopping center. The lawsuit that held up Quintard Mall’s expansion pitted the mall’s owners against three of their biggest tenants, Sears, JCPenney and the local Wakefield’s clothing company. The settlement was reached several weeks ago with no announcement or publicity. Grimmer called it “a foolish lawsuit.”