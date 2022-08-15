Look Back ... to an important new hire for city schools, 1947

Aug. 15, 1947, in The Star: The Anniston Board of Education has approved the appointment of Helen Kearley as supervisor of instruction in the city’s public schools. This is the first time the school system has employed anyone in this capacity, and it greatly pleases Superintendent Rayburn J. Fisher, insofar as he’s had to perform those duties, too. The supervisor of instruction will act as consultant for all elementary level teachers, have charge of in-service training programs and coordinate the work done in the schools so that all grades will function more effectively. Miss Kearley received her B.S. degree from Auburn in 1936 and an M.A. from Columbia University in 1941.
Aug. 15, 1997, in The Star: After a story in The Star two days ago revealed that RMC was negotiating a parking deck construction contract without taking competitive bids, RMC board chairman Fred M. Denney says that only the company which will oversee the construction work is being chosen without a bid; the company which does the actual construction (the most expensive part of the project) will be chosen by competitive bid. The overseeing firm will be Eugene Turner Contractors of Anniston, which built the hospital’s parking garage in 1992.