Look Back ... to an important court ruling for school quality, 1997

Jan. 11, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 11, 1997, in The Star: A divided Alabama Supreme Court yesterday upheld the landmark 1993 ruling that found Alabama’s schools were not funded adequately or equitably, and it gave the governor and Legislature one year to approve a remedy. If it doesn’t the court said, then lower courts can order and remedy and require the state to comply with it. The decision essentially says the judiciary has the power to remedy constitutional defects in the educational system when the Legislature “fails or refuses to take appropriate action.” Also this date: Mike Dubose’s first coaching staff at Alabama is now complete. With yesterday’s hiring of Bruce Arians as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Dubose will enter his inaugural season with a staff that includes two obvious traits: NFL experience and a strong history at Alabama.