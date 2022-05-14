Look Back ... to an honor for Scoutmaster "Cap" Ezell

May 14, 1947, in The Star: The boys and adult leaders of Boy Scout Troop 15, the oldest troop in the Choccolocco Council, will gather tomorrow night in a Court of Honor to pay tribute to their Scoutmaster, A. P. “Cap” Ezell. The troop’s organizer at its founding 25 years ago, Ezell has helped introduce more than 800 boys to Scouting in Troop 15. Indications are that tomorrow night will see the largest Court of Honor in Anniston in several years. Also this date: Blind since being in a truck accident in 1935, Frank Sewell, operator of the concession stand inside the Calhoun County Courthouse, left this morning for New York to be examined by an eye specialist at Bellevue Hospital. Money for an operation to transplant a new cornea to Mr. Sewell’s potentially good eye was raised through local charitable efforts. If the operation is a success, Mr. Sewell will be able to see three of his children for the first time. One reason Mr. Sewell decided he needed to try this option is that his Seeing Eye dog was himself going blind.
May 14, 1997, in The Star: “We may not be on the cutting edge, but we’ve got the vision and we’re getting there.” That was library director Bonnie Seymour’s assessment of the situation now that the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County has its own state-of-the-art computer system. Funded by $100,000 in local donations and a federal grant of more than $80,000, the new system features a network of work stations where patrons can renew books themselves, gain access to the former card catalog and check the status of their individual accounts. The library installed the system back on April 15. Eight computers are positioned near the circulation desk, four more are in the children’s section and two others are in the Alabama Room upstairs. Another computer system the library has bought but is still installing eventually will allow patrons to renew books aver the phone.