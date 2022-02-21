Look Back ... to an honor for local Hi-Y president, 1997

Feb. 21, 1947, in The Star: Possible improvement of the nurses’ school was discussed at a meeting of the Anniston Memorial Hospital board of trustees this morning. “The nurses school is one of the backbones of the hospital and we will always be interested in its improvement,” said board chairman Duke Logan. Also this date: The Alabama Legislative Interim Committee on Conservation will inspect Cheaha State park next week to make a study of the park needs, especially with reference to a new paved road, additional cabins, more rooms on the lodge and other facilities. Resource officials say that the park, founded in October 1933 on 2,679 acres of state-owned land in the Talladega National Forest, would accommodate the recreation needs of the region much more easily if it there were better access to it by road. Forty thousands people visited the resort last summer.
Feb. 21, 1997, in The Star: Jason Lott, president of Hi-Y at Anniston, was recently elected chief justice of the statewide 1997-98 Hi-Y Judicial and Youth Legislature in Montgomery. The 11th-grade Donoho School student is the Anniston delegations first chief justice, according to YMCA program director Maggie Burn. Redge Thagard, who teaches Jason at Donoho, said, “His character is above reproach. He makes excellent grades. He’s a very likable young man and relates well to people.” Lott, who loves government and politics, was also selected as the only Anniston delegate to the organization’s National Mock Trials in May in Nashville. Also this date: Sheila Sylvester, Latin teacher at Oxford High School, was elected a few weeks ago as president of the Alabama Association of Foreign Language Teachers at their annual meeting in Birmingham.