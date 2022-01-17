Look Back ... to an honor for James "Pappy" Dunn, 1997

Jan. 17, 1947, in The Star: Hobbs “Hop” Carter of 1500 Quintard Avenue, a pressman for The Anniston Star, was rushed to the hospital at 11:20 this morning, having suffered a badly mangled left hand in a pressroom accident. Mrs. Nell Carter, who accompanied her husband to the hospital, said it was the first accident “Hop” had ever had during the 30 years he has worked as a pressman. Also this date: Seventh Army headquarters said today the Mississippi National Guard would train at Fort McClellan this year instead of Camp Shelby, which is near Hattiesburg. Camp Shelby has been declared “surplus” to Army needs and has been turned over to the War Assets Administration for disposal.
Jan. 17, 1997, in The Star: James “Pappy” Dunn today was named The Anniston Star’s Citizen of the Year, in part for his talent for coalition-building to solve problems related to achieving consensus in public service. “He’s a living model for working together as blacks and whites,” said Maudine Holloway, who worked with Dunn in the pioneering Committee Of Unified Leadership. His professional background is in teaching and administration. Also this date: It was announced today that the first local baby of the year was Charles David Brown III, who was born at 5:23 in the morning on New Year’s Day, 1997, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. The infant is the first child of Cynthia and Charles David Brown.