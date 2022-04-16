Look Back ... to an honor for an esteemed volunteer, 1997

April 16, 1947, in The Star: The winner of first place in the Seventh District oratorical contest held at Piedmont High School was Donald Nunnelly, Anniston High School senior and son of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Nunnelly of Leyden Hill, Anniston. “The Kind of Education I Want in High School and After” was the topic of Donald’s speech, emphasizing a school’s responsibility to develop the mental, physical, social and moral qualities of youth. Also this date: An intriguing real estate listing today takes the form of a separate advertisement, listing for sale “The W. F. Johnston Place” at 1425 Woodstock. No price is listed and it’s shown by appointment only. It boasts a sundeck and four bedrooms, four baths upstairs, while downstairs holds the sunroom, den, living room, dining room, breakfast room, lavatory and kitchen. Outdoor amenities include an attached terrace and porch, a greenhouse, observation tower, fine gardens and a fish pond.
April 16, 1997, in The Star: Rita Judge, a leading figure in Anniston’s volunteer community, was honored in a surprise ceremony yesterday on the occasion of her retirement as director of Meals on Wheels. “She has just been so vital to this community and helping others,” said Nan Christian, director of Interfaith Ministries. “It has been my personal privilege to work with her in Interfaith through these years.” Up and running by 1984, Meals on Wheels has now established the Rita F. Judge Volunteer Award to be given to the organization’s outstanding volunteers. Also this date: A long-anticipated meeting between the Anniston City Council and the Anniston Board of Education yesterday produced several ideas for improving schools’ reputation. One idea was to flood the schools with volunteers who would help where needed, thereby adding to the pool of people who have a stake in the system’s performance.