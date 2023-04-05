Look Back ... to an extraordinary estate sale in Jacksonville, 1998

April 5, 1948, in The Star: U.S. Rep. Sam Hobbs of the local district this morning made another appeal for support to repeal the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in this instance directing his remarks to clergymen of various denominations in Anniston. Speaking in the federal courtroom inside the U.S. Post Office building, Hobbs said, “Now is the time to determine the question, ‘Is this God’s country?’ We have claimed so for years.” Hobbs contends that the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision arising from a Champaign, Ill., case — which outlaws religious education in the public schools — endangers every principle upon which this nation was founded. The best, most long-lasting protection against this danger is to repeal the 14th Amendment, Hobbs contends. He says the 14th Amendment has been used in court rulings to restrict states’ rights.
April 5, 1998, in The Star: Braving brisk winds and cool early-morning temperatures, more than 700 bargain-hunters stood in line yesterday — some arriving before first light — for a chance to raid the treasures inside the once-stately Ten Oaks mansion in Jacksonville. The estate sale which continues today at 1 p.m. offered a stunning array of goods to keen-eyed shoppers, from antique furniture to vintage clothing to jewelry. One of the few people who didn’t seem to be caught up in the buying frenzy was Daisy Weller Smith, great-granddaughter of Jacksonville merchant and banker Peyton Rowan, who bought the mansion in 1867. Smith owned the entire mansion until recently; the plan now is for her to live in a first-floor wing of the house and for the law firm of Maloney, Moeller & Vernon to renovate the home and use the second floor for its offices.