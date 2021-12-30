Look Back .. to an expert's estimation of Alabama politics, 1996

Dec. 30, 1946, in The Star: In a warning to motorists driving defective vehicles, Cecil B. Miller, Anniston’s Director of Traffic and Law Enforcement, said today that driving cars which have only one functioning headlight is a dangerous practice that must stop. There’s a city ordinance against it, Miller said, yet there’s been a marked increase in the number of infractions lately. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow morning in Rome, Ga., for Charles William Sproull, former Anniston resident who died of a heart attack yesterday at age 71. A member of a prominent Anniston family, Mr. Sproull was born in Rome and came to Anniston as a youth. He was associated with Anniston Hardware Co. until 1923, when he moved to Houston. His widow is the former Edith McMillian of Anniston; other survivors include his sister-in-law, Mrs. James C. Sproull, and three nieces, Mrs. Roy Knight, Mrs. Katharine Sproull Hamilton and Mrs. James C. Weatherly, all of Anniston.
Dec. 30, 1996, in The Star: In another article on the bare-knuckled, expensive, antagonistic style of Alabama’s state-level politics, The Star quotes a Texas political consultant and veteran of the war between business and trial lawyers for control of the Texas Supreme Court. Karl Rove, who has worked in House and Senate campaigns in 31 states, says, “I have never seen uglier, nastier and meaner races than I have seen in Alabama.”