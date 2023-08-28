Look Back ... to an expansion at FabArc, 1998

Aug. 28, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 28, 1998, in The Star: FabArc Steel Supply Inc said yesterday that it would add 80 jobs at its Oxford plant as it undertakes a $3 million expansion adjacent to the current plant south of I-20 and Airport Road. FabArc president Gene Heathcock said that the locally owned company’s growth since its founding, combined with current state tax incentives, have set the stage for the growth. FabArc, which employs 127, will have more than 200 workers when the new building is completed in 2000. “For the last 19 years we have experienced continuous and steady growth,” Heathcock said in a morning announcement at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. The company manufactures steel frames for buildings such as hospitals, offices and industrial plants. Also this date: The City of Anniston has until Sept. 30 to appropriate its share toward the cost of reroofing the Anniston Inn kitchen before the expiration of two state grants that are making the project feasible. The City Council yesterday decided it would try to renegotiate the price of fixing the roof on the 113-year-old structure before water damage renders it useless.