Look Back … to an enthusiastically enjoyed Knox Music Club-sponsored performance, 1946

Oct. 15, 1946, in The Star: A near-capacity crowd filled the Anniston High School auditorium last night to hear the beautiful and superb mezzo-soprano range of Jennie Tourel. Accompanied on the piano by George Reeves, on a decorated stage adorned with magnolia leaves and chrysanthemums, the nationally renowned singer presented an assortment of classical pieces. In response to prolonged applause at the end of her concert, Miss Tourel generously sang three encores: “Comin’ Through the Rye,” “Happy Wedding Day” and “Russian Lullaby.” The Knox Music Club was responsible for bringing Miss Tourel to the city. Also this date: Following President Truman’s notification that meat price controls have now been lifted, Anniston Chamber of Commerce secretary-manager Charles Varn said that local slaughter houses have assured the chamber that they will be able to place local meat on store counters in a few days. Beef will appear first, followed a little later by pork. Additionally: The manager of Linen Thread Co., R. C. Moyer, announced today that Blue Mountain grammar school will open a new lunchroom tomorrow morning in the mill village. It’s in a building just north of the school on the main road passing in front of the mill.
Oct. 15, 1996, in The Star: Jacksonville businessman K. L. Brown, 45, this morning was announced as the area’s 1996 Small Business Leader of the Year by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. Brown, who as a child envisioned owning a funeral home, bought the one he owns now in 1978. Brown was also named the Jacksonville Business Leader of the Year, one of five district awards announced today. The others were A.C. “Del” Marsh, owner of Industrial Plating in Anniston; Charles “Bill” Newman, vice president of Oxford Lumber; Mike Weaver, manager of Mickelsen-McGee Funeral Home in Piedmont; and George Vick, owner of G.J.’s Pet Center in Saks, who was the county at-large winner. Also this date: Around four dozen community leaders and residents from throughout Calhoun County gathered last night to suggest to a Virginia-based consulting company different potential uses for Fort McClellan land after the base closes in 1999.