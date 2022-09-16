Look Back ... to an enrollment of 1,000 at Jacksonville, 1947

Sept. 16, 1947, in The Star: Commenting on the critical winter milk shortage in Alabama which is reported to be worsening every year, a prominent dairyman said today that the 2,000 gallons produced daily within a 25-mile radius of Anniston during summer months would be reduced to about 1,400 gallons by January. Yet approximately 3,000 gallons daily are consumed in Calhoun County, about 900 of that brought in from Montgomery County. Milk in Calhoun County currently sells for 21 cents a quart. [According to an online inflation calculator tied to the Consumer Price Index, the equivalent of that price in 2022 would have milk selling for $11 a gallon.] Also this date: Freshmen enrolled today at Jacksonville State Teachers College, bringing the total registration to well over 1,000, a figured unexcelled in the last 10 years, college officials reported. A special issue of the college newspaper, The Teacola, has been issued to new students, as have new handbooks of college rules and regulations. A “Mixey-Mixer” will be presented by the physical education department in the gymnasium Sept. 19 to offer further opportunity for all students to get to know each other. Actual classes start tomorrow. Additionally: A number of young business and professional men of the city met last night with the interest of forming a Y’s Men’s Club, a social and service group within the structure of the YMCA. Officer nominations and by-laws will be presented at the next meeting, Sept. 22.
Sept. 16, 1997, in The Star: The Public Service Commission voted unanimously yesterday to create a third area code for Alabama, giving people in Calhoun County and surrounding localities three new digits to memorize with the phone numbers. The digits of the new area code should be known in the next few weeks and it could be in use by spring of next year, 1998. Also this date: Anna Torres-Norton, a Spanish teacher at the Donoho School, bought her first Julio Iglesias record 28 years ago in Puerto Rico, where she grew up. She says she never expected to see the man himself perform in Anniston, but last night, there she was at the Anniston High School auditorium with more than a thousand other Julio fans. They were there to hear their idol open the 1997 Knox Concert Series in Anniston. Ms. Torres-Norton dressed in a blood-red velvet gown and pearl choker specially for the occasion.