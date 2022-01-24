Look Back ... to an end of a media experiment, 1997

Jan. 24, 1947, in The Star: The Rev. Charles Paul Brooks of Barbourville, Ky., has accepted the pastorate of First Christian Church in Anniston and will conduct services at the church Jan. 26. The new pastor has been engaged in the ministry in Kentucky for eight years and comes to Anniston well recommended as a forceful speaker, capable of delivering inspirational and thought-provoking messages. He and his family reside at 1925 Rocky Hollow Road in Anniston.
Jan. 24, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston Star has gotten out of the TV news business. After 15 weeks, what’s been internally described as an experimental venture — a local cable-access program known as “Local Edition” — is apparently not going to make any money for Consolidated Publishing Company, so the board of directors has voted to cancel the 30-minute show. The broadcast was started in October after WJSU-TV 40 moved from Anniston to Birmingham, taking with it the only locally produced daily television newscast in Calhoun County. “‘Local Edition’ was like a NASA space shot for us,” said Star Executive Editor Chris Waddle. “We thought we could make our information business work in a different format from print journalism. But we had to fire up the rocket boosters to make sure.”