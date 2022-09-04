Look Back ... to an 'eligible bachelor' announcement, 1947

Sept. 4, 1947, in The Star: “Anniston’s Most Eligible Bachelor” will be selected tomorrow at a luncheon meeting of the presidents of all civic clubs in Anniston. The winner will not be formally announced, however, until he is crowned the following night at the coronation ball at Legion Hall. Ben Sawyer will be master of ceremonies at the ball and Mays Vinson will crown his successor. Miss Rose Gunter, “Miss Anniston,” will bring in the crown. Also this date: At a meeting next week between the Executive Committee of the Anniston Memorial Hospital medical staff and the hospital’s board of trustees, Murphy Cole, the new superintendent of the hospital, will be formally introduced to the doctors.
Sept. 4, 1997, in The Star: Anniston’s public schools will be “dangerously close” to exceeding maximum student levels in its classrooms unless it finds $732,861 to balance its budget this year, interim Superintendent Jan Hurd said yesterday. A portion of that deficit falls on the Anniston City Council if it follows through with a proposal to cut almost $300,000 from its own allocation to the schools. The rest of the shortfall is a result of spending increases that that state is requiring but isn’t funding.