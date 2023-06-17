Look Back ... to an electric car, 1998

June 17, 1948, in The Star: Setting a new standard in styling and engineering, the 1949 Fords will debut here tomorrow at King Motor Company in Anniston. The modern design has been molded along functional lines, resulting in a long, low, sweeping silhouette. The grille is distinctive, the hood massive but shorter and the body so wide that the rear fenders have been eliminated. The lines are clean and unbroken from front to rear. Set on a 114-inch wheelbase, the car is roomier inside, with front seats wider by six inches than in previous years and rear seats wider by nearly eight inches. The new models are available with either 6- or 8-cylinder engines. Also this date: A recreation center for all employees of Profile Cotton Mills and their families will be opened for the first time tomorrow, the center being operated under the direction of H. E. Lester, personnel director of the Jacksonville mills. The center is located in the middle of the mill village in a renovated school building. The center will include a café and lunch counter as well as a beauty parlor, reading and game rooms, and a dance floor. The center will have a capacity of at least 75.
June 17, 1998, in The Star: Within a couple of weeks the task of restoring the historic Janney Furnace at Ohatchee and turning the site into a statewide tourist attraction will take on the goal of stone-hauling, instead of grant-chasing. Local politicians have been trying to breathe life into the Civil War-era furnace for the past six years. Also this date: Alabama Power Company yesterday showed off an electric car that could serve as a model for transportation to come. The car is an electrified version of a Toyota RAV-4. Like a powerful golfing roadster sporting two dozen 12-volt batteries slung underneath the rider’s feet, the plug-in machine maxes out at about 80 mph. Depending on speed and terrain, its range varies from 30 to 100 miles in between 7-hour charges on a 240-volt circuit. “It’s not a dragster, but it’s not like it starts off like a snail,” Alabama Power spokesman Buddy Eiland told The Star’s Jonathan Lifland.