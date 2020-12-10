Look Back ... to an election imminent in Weaver, 1945

Dec. 10, 1945, in The Star: The recently incorporated Town of Weaver in Calhoun County will hold an election in four days to choose a mayor and members of the town council. The printed ballots show only one candidate for mayor, Cleve J. Fite, but there are spaces for voters to write in other names. Five councilmen will be chosen from this list: W. B. Cole, H. M. Fagan, George Mynatt, Paul Tollison, Jim Doss, Howard Payne, L. H. Tumlin, R. C. Elwell, Dick Medders, Frank Baird and George Dial. Also this date: In a brief United Press article it’s noted that a bill was introduced today in Congress to establish a separate, independent air force. The bill would also create a separate Department of Air within the executive branch under the direction of a new cabinet officer — the Secretary of Air. The Chief of the Air Force would be a member of the joint Chiefs of Staff.
Dec. 10, 1995, in The Star: Although there’s been talk for decades about the need to reform the Alabama Constitution, the only changes to have come are in the addition of more than 500 amendments, making it possibly the world’s largest constitutional document. Now the Auburn University Center for Governmental Services and other groups hope to turn the talk of reform into action. They have scheduled a symposium this week in Montgomery as the first step, they hope, toward building public support for a new constitution. Also this date: Assisted by teacher Judy Doss, students of White Plains High School last month collected 550 pounds of pennies, which they later turned in for counting at SouthTrust Bank. That amounted to $856, and yesterday 10th-graders took that money to Wal-Mart and bought Christmas presents for schoolmates in their own community.