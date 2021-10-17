You have permission to edit this article.
Look Back ... to an effort toward an elected school board, 1996

17oct-oct1988

A front-page story on Oct. 17, 1996, looked at the controversy expected with the ordination of two women deacons at a small country Baptist Church in Calhoun County.

Oct. 17, 1946, in The Star: Rumors flew thick and fast in Anniston today regarding replacements to be sent to Fort McClellan after the IRTC is transferred to Fort Jackson, S.C., early in November. Reports said the permanent garrison at Fort McClellan would total anywhere from just 350 men to two full divisions, but at the IRTC headquarters it was impossible to confirm anything regarding the future strength of the fort. Also this date: The Anniston High School Athletic Association has contributed $600 to the Community Chest and USO joint fund, from the receipts of the Emma Sansom football game.

Oxford Football 1946

This relatively clear image and a list of names should give folks today a good idea of who was playing football for Calhoun County High School in October 1946. This was the lineup for the homecoming game being played on Oct. 16,1946

Oct. 17, 1996, in The Star: An Anniston insurance agent and former elementary school PTO president has the goal of making the Anniston school board an elected body, rather than an appointed one. Donald Ledford said yesterday he already has more than half the 2,700 signatures he said he needs to force a vote citywide on the matter. “The school board has been ineffective for the past 15 years. I think this would bring accountability and accessibility to the board,” said Ledford, who has a son, Tyler, 8, in the third grade at Golden Springs Elementary School.

