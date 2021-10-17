Look Back ... to an effort toward an elected school board, 1996

Oct. 17, 1946, in The Star: Rumors flew thick and fast in Anniston today regarding replacements to be sent to Fort McClellan after the IRTC is transferred to Fort Jackson, S.C., early in November. Reports said the permanent garrison at Fort McClellan would total anywhere from just 350 men to two full divisions, but at the IRTC headquarters it was impossible to confirm anything regarding the future strength of the fort. Also this date: The Anniston High School Athletic Association has contributed $600 to the Community Chest and USO joint fund, from the receipts of the Emma Sansom football game.
Oct. 17, 1996, in The Star: An Anniston insurance agent and former elementary school PTO president has the goal of making the Anniston school board an elected body, rather than an appointed one. Donald Ledford said yesterday he already has more than half the 2,700 signatures he said he needs to force a vote citywide on the matter. “The school board has been ineffective for the past 15 years. I think this would bring accountability and accessibility to the board,” said Ledford, who has a son, Tyler, 8, in the third grade at Golden Springs Elementary School.