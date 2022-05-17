Look Back … to an effort to save young adults from a life of crime, 1997

May 17, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 17, 1997, in The Star: Big changes are in store for two Anniston churches. The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church, former along East 10th Street across from the cemetery, is in the process of moving into the 11th and Quintard building formerly owned by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which itself is building a new sanctuary in Golden Springs. While that church is being constructed, members of Sacred Heart are holding services in the church’s school auditorium in east Anniston. Also this date: Organizers of a fledgling crime intervention project hope Anniston will redirect $50,000 to hire the project’s first employees. The Court Project started in January when Municipal Judge Vaughn Stewart got tired of seeing the same people come through his Anniston courtroom on misdemeanor charges every Wednesday. The project’s efforts — such as to provide questionnaires to offenders to find out what their educational or social service needs might be — are directed to the 18-25 age group. People of this range are too old to be designated youthful offenders, but hopefully are not yet hardened criminals.