Look Back ... to an effort to renovate the Calhoun Theater, 1996

April 21, 1946, in The Star: A biographical article on the life of former state Sen. Max Wellborn tells us he was the public-spirited individual responsible for the construction of the first-ever concrete bridge in Calhoun County. The structure was built in 1910 over Cave Creek, about a mile this side of the town of Weaver. Sixteen feet long and 14 feet wide and costing $137 to construct, the bridge is still in use. A banker by profession, Mr. Wellborn had been appointed in 1905 to complete the term of a Calhoun County commissioner who had died; voters elected him to a full term in his own right in 1908. It was during that term that the bridge was built; it was then, too, that the first hard-surfaced road in Calhoun County was built, the road from Anniston to Jacksonville. Mr. Wellborn had moved to Anniston as a young man in 1887.
April 21, 1996, in The Star: After about three years of talk and delay, the old Calhoun Theater building, opened in 1942, is in the process of being revived. Terry McKinney, 44, a Cedar Bluff contractor who owns the building, in recent months has been quietly overseeing workers clearing out years’ worth of accumulated debris and rubble. McKinney says he plans to invest roughly $250,000 to turn the Calhoun space into a small performing arts center emphasizing youth events and possible small concerts and talent contests. Said McKinney, “The appearance, the shape and the sound will be better than it ever has been. This is going to be the best entertainment center in the South.” The idea of renovating the theater came to McKinney a couple of years ago, when he became a co-owner of the building along with Vayden Pate, who at the time worked for an Anniston engineering firm. McKinney became the sole owner in late 1994.