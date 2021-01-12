Look Back ... to an educator's skills and talent remembered, 1996

Jan. 12, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 12, 1996, in The Star: A fighter pilot during World War II, Robert L. “Bob” Whitehead served 21 years in the Air Force before entering the field of education. Those who worked with Whitehead in the Anniston City School system say his leadership skills and no-nonsense style played a major role in soothing racial unrest in Anniston public schools during the early and mid 1970s. Whitehead is being respectfully remembered by colleagues this week following his death a few days ago at RMC. Whitehead was principal of Johnston Junior High School during the time the U.S. Supreme Court ordered desegregation of Anniston’s schools. That order closed Cobb High School and put its students in Anniston High; Whitehead was the first principal over the combined school during the 1973-74 academic year. Also this date: Cable News Network anchor Judy Woodruff will deliver the annual Ayers Lecture next week at JSU. The night before, she’ll address The Star’s annual Letter Writers banquet.