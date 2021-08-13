Look Back ... to an economic jolt from fort payroll, 1946

Aug. 13, 1946, in The Star: The increased payroll being paid at Fort McClellan as a result of the 20 to 50 percent raise granted to enlisted personnel and the 12 percent boost being received by officers is being felt already in Anniston shopping districts. According to one conservative estimate, the raise amounts to an additional $300,000 per month in Fort McClellan servicemen’s total payroll — a fraction of which would be expected to find its way into the local economy. Indeed, the influx of troops to Anniston after the first payday under the pay increase was reflected in faster turnover in the stores, where merchants said the effect of the raise made a considerable impression. Also this date: The Anniston Civitan Club will sponsor an Anniston-Gadsden dual competitive swim meet to be held this coming Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the public pool in Zinn Park. Given that the meet is only three days away, club members quickly plunged into the business of getting details squared away. They hope to have WHMA broadcaster Malcolm Street, a Civitan himself, to handle the role of emcee.
Aug. 13, 1996, in The Star: During a recent pageant in Piedmont, Martha H. “Marti” Warren was crowned the 1996 Ms. Senior Calhoun County by last year’s Ms. Senior Calhoun County, Elizabeth Mitchell. Ladies in the pageant were judged on personal interviews, after-5 dress, a statement regarding each woman’s philosophy of life, and talent. A multi-talented woman in areas of public service, club work and business, Mrs. Warren lives in Anniston with her husband, Otis “Pokey” Warren. Also this date: Almost every seat was filled last night as Jacksonville residents and local business owners converged on City Hall to complain to council members about dirty water and about traffic speeding through the town square. Residents of the Mecca Woods subdivision in southwestern Jacksonville seem to be having the toughest time with dirty water.