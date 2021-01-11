Look Back ... to an easier process for black voters? 1946

Jan. 11, 1946, in The Star: The Democratic Party of Alabama tomorrow is expected to bring an end to a 75-year-old rule that has prohibited black voters from casting a ballot in primaries. It’s believed that for the primaries of May 7 and June 4 the words “white primary only” would be left out for the first time since 1870. The U.S. Supreme Court on April 3, 1944 — in a decision written by Justice Hugo Black — had ruled that the State of Texas could not bar black citizens from primaries. Still, Alabama party members intend to maintain white supremacy. In the general election in November there will be a proposed constitutional amendment which, if adopted, will add stringent new criteria for allowing a person to register as a voter.
Jan. 11, 1996, in The Star: The agency acting as the local voice in the redevelopment of Fort McClellan says it still has not received the state money it needs to market the land that will be left when the fort closes. “I find it unusual that the state would not be interested in the development of Fort McClellan,” said Rob Richardson, the authority’s executive director. The Reuse and Redevelopment Authority asked the governor’s office for $550,000 from the state over the next four years. Also this date: Washington budget cuts mean fewer low-income people in Calhoun, Cleburne and Cherokee counties will get help heating their homes this winter. “We have a Congress now that doesn’t seem to care much about the poor,” said the Rev. Nimrod Q. Reynolds, executive director of the Community Action Agency in the three counties. “It’s going to hurt.”