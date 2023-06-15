Look Back ... to an early summer movie selection, 1998

June 15, 1948, in The Star: A windy storm that blew through Anniston early this afternoon was strong enough to do some damage. A late-model car owned by W. T. Cobbs — a local insurance man, providentially — was crushed beneath a tree felled by high wind at the northeast corner of 10th and Quintard. Mr. Cobbs had just parked and was going to a civic club meeting when the tree fell, crushing the top down to seat level in the center.
June 15, 1998, in The Star: George Hill of Anniston’s Cooper Chevrolet-Buick-Oldsmobile dealership has been named the top Buick technician in Alabama. Hill won the honor by taking a General Motors Master Technician Test against other mechanics in the state. Hill, who has worked for Cooper for 20 years, will advance to a competition in South Carolina. Also this date: Is it a movie night? At the Carmike 6 on Weaver Road choose from features such as The Truman Show, Dirty Work, Godzilla or Can’t Hardly Wait. Down the highway at the Plaza 6 the selections include The Horse Whisperer, Deep Impact, Hope Floats and City of Angels.