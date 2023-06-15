 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to an early summer movie selection, 1998

Some nursing home patients could find their health at risk if the state of Alabama goes through with a Medicaid cut to that service, readers learned in this front-page story by John Childs on June 15, 1975.

June 15, 1948, in The Star: A windy storm that blew through Anniston early this afternoon was strong enough to do some damage. A late-model car owned by W. T. Cobbs — a local insurance man, providentially — was crushed beneath a tree felled by high wind at the northeast corner of 10th and Quintard. Mr. Cobbs had just parked and was going to a civic club meeting when the tree fell, crushing the top down to seat level in the center.

June 15, 1998, in The Star: George Hill of Anniston’s Cooper Chevrolet-Buick-Oldsmobile dealership has been named the top Buick technician in Alabama. Hill won the honor by taking a General Motors Master Technician Test against other mechanics in the state. Hill, who has worked for Cooper for 20 years, will advance to a competition in South Carolina. Also this date: Is it a movie night? At the Carmike 6 on Weaver Road choose from features such as The Truman Show, Dirty Work, Godzilla or Can’t Hardly Wait. Down the highway at the Plaza 6 the selections include The Horse Whisperer, Deep Impact, Hope Floats and City of Angels.