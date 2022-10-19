Look Back ... to an early pension plan at SCT, 1947

Oct. 19, 1947, in The Star: Standard-Coosa-Thatcher, a textile firm with plants in four cities including Piedmont, has established a retirement program for its 3,000 employees to supplement federal payments, vice president Shannon M. Gamble of Chattanooga announced yesterday. Employees will not have to contribute to the program; payments will be made out of a trust fund. A man with average annual earnings of $2,400 would receive $1,200 a year after 40 years of service. This company is said to be one of the first large textile organizations in the South to adopt such a plan.
Oct. 19, 1997, in The Star: It’s like trick or treat for adults at the Tri-County Area Food, Home & Health Show at Oxford Civic Center. The show, which offers free food samples, coupons, and prizes, also has fun for the kiddies. The show opened yesterday and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. “I cover every year,” said Carolyn Huddleston of Eulaton, pausing between bites of chicken dumplings eaten from a paper cup. The idea for the show began 12 years ago when the management of Gregerson’s grocery chain wanted to assemble under one roof Southeastern companies that provide wholesome, healthy consumer products.