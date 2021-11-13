Look Back ... to an early look at Christmas toy prices, 1946

Nov. 13, 1946, in The Star: Final plans are being made for the great Civil Air Patrol–Army Air Forces show to be held this weekend at Eastaboga Airport [where Talladega Superspeedway is today]. The Army’s latest fighter, bomber and transports will participate in the show, which will be highlighted with sensational aerial maneuvers simulating combat conditions. Stunt and speed fliers will also display their skills and there will be numerous parachute jumps. Also paying a visit will be the famed P-80 jet-propelled plane, the fastest fighter plane in the world. Thousands are expected to attend. Also this date: Making an early check of potential toys that might gladden any child at Christmas, we find the following in a Sears advertisement: A microscope set, $7.39; a sturdy all-steel buggy for a baby doll, $16.98; a plastic toy phone with a dial that clicks, $1.98; a heavy steel truck, 14 inches long, $2.19; a wooden horses-and-wagon toy, $4.39; and a wild west single gun holster with seven-and-a-half-inch plastic gun, $1.05. The Anniston Sears store is at 1000 Noble Street.
Nov. 13, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has set the stage for a future industrial park on Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway by rezoning 60 acres of land for that use. Roughly two-thirds the size of the nearby Greenbrier Industrial park, the land is owned by the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. Mayor Gene Stedham says the land should be developed within the next 18 months with mostly office-type jobs. Also this date: WHMA-FM, a country music station known as Alabama 100, is being sold in a deal that includes its companion AM station, which has the same call letters. The seller is a New Jersey investment company and the buyer is Susquehanna Radio Corp. in Pennsylvania. A spokesman for the latter declined to say how much it’s paying for the two stations, which were locally owned for decades after their founding (1938, AM, and 1947, FM).