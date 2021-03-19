Look Back ... to an early effort to fight cancer, 1946

March 19, 1946, in The Star: Steps toward the organization of a cancer clinic for Calhoun County were taken last night when women representing the Field Army of the American Cancer Society met with Dr. J. M. Kimmey, county health officer, and other staffers of the health department. Anniston is said to have all of the equipment needed for a cancer clinic, including the quota of radium and X-ray equipment. Space for the clinic is available inside Anniston Memorial Hospital, while two pathologists, one radiologist and several surgeons practice in Anniston. If a clinic is established here, it would provide examination, treatment and hospitalization free of charge to victims of cancer who cannot afford to pay for such services. Fees would be taken care of by the Cancer Control Fund, and clinics would be held at regular intervals.
March 19, 1996, in The Star: Black students at Jacksonville State University began a sit-in of Bibb Graves Hall this morning in protest over what they consider to have been racist remarks by an SGA official and a subsequent uncaring attitude by senior administration officials. The written remarks became generally known during the election campaign for the post of Student Government Association vice president. The incumbent candidate, Matt Crandon, had sent a letter to his challenger, Ray Morris, contending that “You [Morris] sold yourself out for black votes — plain and simple. I don’t need the election that bad.” Turmoil began after the letter’s contents became public during the vote-counting process. Both young men are white. Black students want a public apology from Crandon, who won re-election.