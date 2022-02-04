Look Back .. to an early effort for industrial development, 1947

Feb. 4, 1947, in The Star: Plans have been perfected for the organization of an entity to be known as the Anniston Committee for Industrial Development, its function being to coordinate efforts and concentrate on stimulating development of existing local industries as well as procuring new industries for Calhoun County. The committee will function with five directors who will have full power over the operation of the program. The committee was formed to take advantage of the national trend toward decentralization of industry and to meet the competition from other regions’ organized efforts to attract industries into their territory. Also this date: Calhoun County Superintendent of Education A. C. Shelton says more than 300 families in the system last year had to be forced to send their children to school. Many children attending elementary grades, Shelton said, leave school before reaching senior high school or whenever they reach 16, the legal age at which they can refuse to attend. Shelton notes that of the 1,257 children entering county schools in 1933, only 111 reached the final year of high school in 1944, to graduate in 1945. Additionally: A home with five rooms and a bath on a large landscaped corner lot at 2700 Walnut Ave., Anniston, is listed for sale for $6,000. The site also includes a garage and a chicken house.
Feb. 4, 1997, in The Star: The city of Anniston lost far less money than its staff was predicting most of last year. In fact, it nearly broke even for fiscal 1996. It was only about $1,600 short of balancing a budget of a little more than $23 million, according to an audit released last week. This time last year, the city was a half-million dollars in the hole following two ice storms, Hurricane Opal and some overestimated tax revenues, according to finance director Tom Wright.