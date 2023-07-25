Look Back ... to an early Anniston CPA, 1948

July 25, 1948, in The Star: Stuart M. Reynolds, senior accountant with the firm of George D. King and Company of Anniston, last week passed the state examination in Montgomery and has been qualified as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Reynolds is believed to be the first native Annistonian to qualify as a CPA; moreover, he’s one of the very few who pass the exam on their first attempt. Mr. Reynolds was graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1938. He and his wife, Rosalie, reside at 1011 East 9th Street. Also this date: Anniston police were forced to arrest three people Friday night following an altercation that broke out at the Zinn Park square dance, an event sponsored weekly by the City Recreation Department. The problem was that when recreation officials asked an allegedly drunk man to leave the grounds, a number of spectators sided with the man, and the conflict arose from there.
July 25, 1998, in The Star: Anniston businessmen and community leaders met yesterday morning to talk about how to implement a job shadowing program for Anniston High School students. The program would invite students into area workplaces to spend time learning about possible future careers. The Partnership for Student Motivation, made up of the Chamber of Commerce, the Calhoun County NAACP and NextStart, a nonprofit devoted to improving city schools, will pull the program together.