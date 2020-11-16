Look Back ... to an eagerness for new property, 1995

Nov. 16, 1945, in The Star: A family man wanting to buy a new 1946 Oldsmobile need drive no farther than 19 West 12th Street in Anniston to N. G. Alford & Co. The buyer who orders Hydra-matic Drive will find not even a clutch pedal to press, for the Oldsmobile with that option shifts automatically through all four forward speeds. The buyer who has a little more cash to spend might choose a Buick from Rowe Motor Co. at 24 East 11th St., Anniston. The ad indicates no actual cars are available right now, but orders for them are being taken. Also this date: Meeting in general convention yesterday, Texas Baptists unanimously adopted a resolution instructing Baptist colleges in that state to refrain from conferring any honorary degrees on President Truman because of his tolerant attitude toward gambling and drinking. Baylor had already been planning to confer a degree at a ceremony in early December, but now it’s thought that the degree will probably be mailed to the president.
Nov. 16, 1995, in The Star: Just to make sure it has a seat at the table, Anniston’s Parks and Recreation Department has put in a bid to take over all of the recreational facilities at Fort McClellan after the fort closes. PARD’s wish list, mailed to the National Park Service Sept. 18, included the base’s golf course, parade grounds, ball fields, the recreation center, gyms and campgrounds. In response, the body overseeing re-use of the fort has written two letters to the city this month asking it to slow down in its request to assume control of the land.