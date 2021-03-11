Look Back ... to an astronaut's visit, 1996

March 11, 1946, in The Star: The pupils of Glen Addie School will present a musical program on radio station WHMA tomorrow afternoon. Mrs. Frank Kirby, music supervisor, will be the accompanist and Clyde Sherman will be the student announcer. The fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders will sing the school’s alma mater.
March 11, 1996, in The Star: Hank Hartsfield, known by many as Alabama’s first astronaut, visited Anniston’s City Meeting Center yesterday to put 200 area teachers in the mood to launch Aerospace Week, in which school systems in Calhoun County are gearing their lessons toward matters of air and space. Today, more than 2,000 children are scheduled to hear Hartsfield’s stories of space shuttle missions and to see his slide show of places where few have journeyed before.