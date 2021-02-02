Look Back ... to an anticipated winter blast, 1996

Feb. 2, 1946, was a Saturday during a 12-year period when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 2, 1996, in The Star: Area residents flocked to stores in search of food and kerosene heaters this morning as a winter storm that has already brought flooding rain to some streets threatened to turn northeast Alabama into an ice rink. Schools closed for the day, anticipating the ice and snow forecast to hit the area this afternoon, and the Calhoun County basketball tournament was postponed a few days. Rain has caused flooding in low areas of Anniston and Oxford — Choccolocco Creek was starting to cover Mellon Bridge Road, for example — and the water level at Logan Martin Lake was about a foot and a half higher than its summer maximum. Also this date: Making his first speech as Anniston’s new city manager, John Seymour told the Anniston Rotary Club this morning that the community’s spirit will enable it to rise to the challenge of the closure of Fort McClellan. “I’m really excited about what I see here in Anniston. I’m not saying that we don’t have any challenges here, but that doesn’t bother me,” said Seymour, a 32-year veteran of the Army who was a garrison commander at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1988-92.