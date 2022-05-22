Look Back … to an anniversary for Little Fite’s Trading Post, 1947.

May 22, 1947, in The Star: Miss Jane Self of Jacksonville was presented in a piano recital a few nights ago by the Birmingham Conservatory of Music in the chapel of Graves Hall at the State Teachers College. She is a pupil of Miss Kate Mims Smith. At the conclusion of her program, Miss Marynell Glazner, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J. F. Glazner, presented her with a bouquet of American Beauty roses. [Jane Self would go on to get a bachelor’s degree in music education at Alabama in 1950 and a master’s from Columbia in New York in 1951. Jane Self Burnham would be known as an esteemed musician and music teacher during her lifetime in Anniston.] Also this date: A full-page ad celebrates the 17th anniversary in business for Little Fite’s Trading Post, H. W. Fite, owner, located at 723-725 Noble Street. Sample prices include ground beef for 38 cents per pound, sirloin steak for 65 cents per pound, fancy green beans for 10 cents per pound and yellow squash for 15 cents per pound. Additionally From the newswire, we learn that the first full dinner cooked by radar [i.e., in a rudimentary microwave oven] was served at the Hotel Statler in Boston last night and took only three minutes 45 seconds to prepare. The “cooking” was done by Ray Wharton, food consultant for Raytheon Manufacturing Co. and by Statler chef Patsy Mazzucchelli.
May 22, 1997, in The Star: The Alabama Legislature voted yesterday to switch the official “state tree” from the Southern pine to the particular Southern longleaf pine. John McMillan, executive director of the Alabama Forestry Association, said the Southern pine received that designation in 1949, but it’s an umbrella term that includes other species, such as longleaf, shortleaf and loblolly. The longleaf pine is the species that covered most of Alabama’s land when Native Americans were the land’s inhabitants. Also this date: Gov. Fob James says the State of Alabama’s membership in the Southern Governors Association and the Republican Governors Association are just fine with him, but membership in the National Governors Association, what with its $100,000 annual dues and liberal ideas coming from other states, is an unnecessary expense. Consequently, he says he’ll take Alabama out of the group, giving it its first vacancy since it was formed in 1908. The chairman of the group, Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, said that’s a shame given that “We’re looking at a time when governors have much more say in national policy.”