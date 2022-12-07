Look Back ... to an anniversary date decided, 1947

Dec. 7, 1947, in The Star: Members of a select panel of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce have talked it over and arrived at July 17, 1873, as the founding date from which Anniston’s anniversaries should be calculated. Accordingly, next summer a major celebration is planned to mark The Model City’s 75th birthday. Other dates considered were Feb. 4, 1879, the date the Alabama Legislature created “Anniston,” and July 3, 1883, when the town was formally opened to the public after a decade as a company town. The date selected by the panel is when the probate judge of Calhoun County certified the election for the city’s incorporation. However, there’s precedent for a different date; several civic groups marked what they believed to be the 50th anniversary in July 1933. Also this date: Single tickets for the San Antonio Symphony Orchestra, being brought to Anniston Dec. 16 by the Knox Music Club, may be obtained at Forbes Music Club or from Mrs. H. V. Moss or Mrs. George Carns, president of the club. This is a concession made in the interest of the public, Mrs. Carns said, as heretofore only season tickets have been sold for the concert series. The symphony orchestra, conducted by Max Reiter, constitutes one of the highlights of the Knox series. Under his guidance, the orchestra has grown to be “a smoothly functioning symphony of 78 pieces,” in the words of Time magazine.
Dec. 7, 1997, in The Star: Anniston has been without directors of its parks department and its public works department for more than three months, and why those positions are taking so long to fill depends on whom you ask. Mayor Gene Stedham says it reflects a shrinking city; Councilman Andy Hatley wants to combine the two positions; Councilman Hans Gray likes the interim managers of those departments; and City Manager John Seymour told The Star, “It’s quite honestly none of your business.”