Look Back ... to an Anniston swing band bound for Big Easy, 1946

May 22, 1946, in The Star: Luther Bevis, operator of Bevis Cafe and father of one of the members of the Anniston Rhythm Airs, has contributed $300 to pay for transportation of the high school orchestra to New Orleans, where it will participate in a national swing band contest. The Junior Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the trip. The amateur contest is sponsored by Look magazine for the purpose of stimulating youthful interest in music, and the competition in New Orleans is at the regional level. The Rhythm Airs is led by Julian Stephens. Members of the band are Homer McNaron, Don Lasday, Leon Harrison, Luther Bevis Jr., Jack Gurley, Charles Jenkins, Oscar Handle, Eldred Sharp, Eddie Haslam, Tom Curry, Agnes Dinman, Homer Killebrew and Homer Sparks. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission yesterday authorized its chairman, J. F. King, to sign a contract with Evans Tree Service of Birmingham for the rehabilitation of Anniston trees. A number of trees can be saved, but only through professional attention and repairs costing in the $5,000 range. These were trees badly damaged in the storm of April 7, which ruined many others beyond repair as it wreaked havoc on the city on that Sunday evening last month.
May 22, 1996, in The Star: The Army and local fort reuse officials appeared to agree yesterday for the third time on how much property the National Guard and Army Reserve should get when Fort McClellan closes. If the agreement is approved by the Army and by reuse authorities, the latter will be left with more than 23,100 acres to divide among businesses, governmental agencies and nonprofits after the fort closes in 1999. The Guard could wind up with 275 to 300 acres on the main post, plus all 22,245 acres of Pelham Range. Sort of a wild card in the deal is a four-dorm complex known as “Starships” (because of their spaceship-like appearance). The agreement calls for the Guard and Reserve to take over those, but not until the Army Corps of Engineers signs off on a proposed renovation plan that would cost in the $6 million to $7 million range. Also this date: The speed allowed on interstate highways in Alabama is now as high as 70 mph. A photo shows the sign indicating as such being put up near Heflin.