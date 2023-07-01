Look Back ... to an Anniston pastor hired for Presbyterian Home, 1948

July 1, 1948, in The Star: The Rev. John E. Stauffer, pastor of Central Presbyterian Church in Anniston, will be the next superintendent of the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega, effective Aug. 1. He succeeds The Rev. E. B. Robinson, who retired in October last year after 31 years of service at that post. Rev. Stauffer has pastored Central Presbyterian since spring of 1929. Hailing from Virginia, Rev. Stauffer is a 32nd degree Mason, a Pythian, a member of the Anniston Exchange Club and a member of the Anniston Memorial Hospital board of trustees. The Presbyterian Home was founded during the Civil War to care for orphans of Confederate soldiers. The grounds of the institution comprise 600 acres and more than a dozen permanent buildings. Present enrollment is 100. Also this date: By action of the Calhoun County Board of Education, the county schools’ 1948-49 term will begin Aug. 30. The Christmas vacation period will be Dec. 17-27. [Jan. 1-2, 1949, fell on the weekend, so that didn’t need to be accounted for in the school calendar.]
July 1, 1998, in The Star: In state and local election results from yesterday, Republican voters decided that Gov. Fob James should stay on as the candidate to face Lt. Gov. Don Siegelman in the general election (Winton Blount took the loss), while 43-year-old grocery store chain owner Lea Fite will face a Republican candidate in the fall for the District 5 Calhoun County Commission seat. Fite did well among Piedmont voters who gave him the win in the primary runoff contest. Also this date: The Anniston school board last night hired Dr. Sidney Brown of Montgomery to be Anniston High School’s new principal. Dr. Brown, 34, has a strong background in technology and vocational education. Anniston High’s previous principal, James Parker, was fired by the board a year ago, and the interim principal ran the show during the most recent year. But he resigned recently to take a job in Oxford schools.