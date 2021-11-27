Look Back ... to an Anniston man taking a call from a car phone, 1946

Nov. 27, 1946, in The Star: An Anniston man, W. W. Caswell, manager of Anniston Motor Express, received a phone call from his brother-in-law, Paul Terry, who is connected with the company in Atlanta. The reason this is newsworthy is that Mr. Terry was riding in a car in downtown Atlanta at the time. It seems Mr. Terry was in the vehicle of Southern Bell Telephone Company president Hal S. Dumas, who naturally was in the privileged position of having an experimental auto telephone. “I could hear as clearly as on a local telephone call, but I could hear the cars passing and other traffic noises,” reports Mr. Caswell. It’s thought that this technological event makes Mr. Caswell the first man in Alabama to ever be called on a car phone. Also this date: Annistonians of all denominations will gather tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock for union Thanksgiving services at Church of St. Michael and All Angels, under the auspices of the Calhoun County Ministerial Association. The primary address will be delivered by the Rev. L. N. Claxton, pastor of First Baptist Church.
Nov. 27, 1996, in The Star: Gasoline prices have been on the rise during the past two months, with most of the gas stations along Quintard, from Lenlock to Oxford, now selling regular gas for $1.26 a gallon, compared to about $1.09 in September. Also this date: Despite downsizing in the military, Anniston Army Depot enjoys support against cutbacks in its 2,677-person civilian workforce. Gen. Johnnie E. Wilson, who visited the depot yesterday, said that AAD will see little to no effect from nationwide reduction in payroll. Wilson said that because of the depot’s efficiency, its workforce likely will remain stable even if there is another Base Closure and Realignment Commission effort to close or downsize yet more installations. He noted that the depot performs many operations “that cannot be replicated elsewhere.” Additionally: Calhoun County has been granted a minor delay, until Dec. 13, to secure a site for new health department offices. The deadline for turning over the title for that property to state health authorities was originally today. The property at the corner of Eighth Street and Leighton Avenue — part of the Johnston Elementary School playground — continues to be the Calhoun County Commission’s first locational choice the new structure.