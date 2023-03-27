Look Back ... to an ambitious plan for computers in county schools, 1998

March 27, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 27, 1998, in The Star: The Calhoun County school system will begin immediately implementing an ambitious, pricey plan to put computer technology in all its schools. “We are not nearly to the point where we need to be in the area of technology. We have been working toward this for a long time,” said Superintendent Gorden Mitchell prior to yesterday’s unanimous vote to spend $2.8 million during the next two years. That figure includes one contract for all the cables that will be needed, then a much larger expenditure for the hardware to support up to six computers in each classroom and at least one 30-computer lab in each school, instructional software for all grades, local and wide-area networks, workstations and computer camp training materials. Also this date: Heartthrob movie stars from two generations can be seen at the local movies. “Titanic” is playing at the Carmike Cinemas — only three showings per day on account of its length — while at the same theater complex tonight the 20th anniversary showing of “Grease” will have everyone singing along.