Look Back ... to an ambitious Habitat project

Aug. 21, 1947, in The Star: Plans for a gigantic Labor Day celebration include a downtown parade to Zinn Park, led by the Anniston High School band, and a barbecue at Oxford Lake, according to V. H. Higgins, chairman of the program committee for the Central Labor Union. Black union members will participate in the celebration, too, and their barbecue will be held at Carver Community Center. Also this date: The Southern Company, a new holding company for five southeastern electric utilities, organized at a meeting of the board of directors today. The company will acquire ownership of Alabama Power Co., Georgia Power Co., Gulf Power Co., Mississippi Power Co. and C & S Investment in Savannah River Electric Co. The Southern Company will be based in Atlanta.
Aug. 21, 1997, in The Star: Financial shortages continue to bedevil Anniston public schools. Interim Superintendent Jan Hurd has already slashed the number of staff needed to produce a viable budget for the coming year, but, she told the board Wednesday, she has no idea how to cut further. Yet the city is proposing this year allocating just over $1 million to the school system, rather than the $1.45 million Mrs. Hurd was literally counting on. Also this date: Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County today broke ground on what officials expect to be a 26-home community on Johnson Avenue across from Constantine Elementary School. The chapter was founded in 1994 and since then has built 11 houses in other neighborhoods. Regions Bank has helped make the new community possible by contributing $5,000 toward the purchase of the land where the homes will be built.