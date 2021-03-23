Look Back ... to an airline looking for a way out of Calhoun County, 1996

March 23, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 23, 1996, in The Star: The only commercial air carrier serving Anniston Metropolitan Airport is trying to give the city an incentive to let it leave town. Gulfstream International Airlines has offered to continue paying its $1,900-a-month airport lease for the right to abandon its local commuter service to Atlanta. Under current federal regulations, Gulfstream cannot halt its service unless a replacement carrier is found. With no replacement in sight, Gulfstream’s efforts to pull up stakes from Anniston appear to be blocked unless the city agrees otherwise. Under such a deal, Gulfstream would want the city to tell federal regulators that there’s not significant demand for the local commuter service. Gulfstream, which launched its local service in November 1994, would be fourth commuter airline since 1991 to leave the area due to lack of demand. Apparently people are just as happy to drive themselves over to Atlanta. Also this date: The Rev. Kelly Clem in June will end her six-year tenure as pastor of Goshen United Methodist Church, the site of a deadly tornado two years ago that took the life of one of her and her husband’s two daughters and the lives of many others in her congregation. The Rev. Mrs. Clem will take a year off to “work on my own emotional healing,” to listen to noted pastors preach and to give birth to a child due in September. Her husband, Dale, also a Methodist pastor, and their daughter live in Rainbow City.