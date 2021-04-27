Look Back ... to an agreement on emergency radios, 1996

April 27, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 27, 1996, in The Star: The potential for a price increase in communication radios has Calhoun County and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials working on a compromise after a three-year deadlock. The county EMA and FEMA have been wrangling over the number of radios the county should have to help evacuate residents in case of a chemical weapons accident at the depot. The county agency had held out for more radios than FEMA was prepared to offer. Also this date: Sen. Richard Shelby is confident the government won’t renege on its deal with Anniston Army Depot to move personnel carrier work away from Red River Army Depot to Alabama. His confidence comes in the midst of rumblings that strong political lobbying by the Texas delegation will robe the Anniston area of more promised jobs — work the community is counting on two offset the loss of Fort McClellan’s payroll.