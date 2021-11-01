Look Back … to an advertisement against allowing the Black vote to affect elections, 1946.

Nov. 1, 1946, in The Star: Not even attempting to be subtle, the Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee has paid for a prominent ad urging that state voters “Save Alabama From Negro Rule and Domination” by voting for Alabama constitutional Amendment No. 4, also known as the Boswell Amendment. For many weeks the voter eligibility amendment has been hotly debated because it adds constitutional interpretation to Alabama’s other voting requirements, meaning that before an Alabamian could be allowed to vote, he must be able to “read and write, understand and explain any article of the Constitution of the United States in the English language” and be determined to be of good character and comprehending the obligations of citizenship — all as determined by each county’s local board of registrars. The proposed amendment was drawn up at least in part as a reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court case requiring that Black adult citizens in Georgia be allowed to vote in party primaries there. Supporters of Amendment 4 say it will prevent unrestricted registration of Black citizens en masse. Opponents say that if it passes, it will invite Congress and the court to create other voting laws Alabamians will like even less. The advertisement supporting the Boswell Amendment includes language that invokes public financial policies of Reconstruction to justify the amendment’s goal: to prevent “placing the franchise again in the hands of thousands of ignorant people.” Also this date: A fairly safe Halloween night was celebrated last night, but quite a bit of debris was visible all over Anniston. Popped firecrackers, soaped windows and “misplaced” lawn furniture were the primary evidence of the observance. Very little property was destroyed.
Nov. 1, 1996, in The Star: Arcon Healthcare is going ahead with plans to build a $3.8 million clinic in Heflin despite Blue Cross Blue Shield’s announcement that it will not pay for services performed there. Nashville-based Arcon hinted in a recent statement that Blue Cross isn’t the only health insurance company around, saying it has had “conversations with other payers” who would enter Alabama’s market and charge lower premiums to cover Arcon’s services. Also this date: The Anniston Board of Education enjoyed a big pot of Louisiana gumbo during its work session last night, because members convened in the home of Superintendent Paul Goodwin and his wife, Jackie, both natives of the Bayou State. (The recipe for Mrs. Goodwin’s gumbo was included as part of the story.)